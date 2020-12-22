ORUD Natural Gas Announces CEO Departure

Oak Ridge, TN, December 2020 – ORUD Natural Gas, a natural gas utility provider serving Anderson and Roane Counties for nearly 70 years, is announcing the departure of its President & CEO, Sue Kristjansson. Her last day will be Monday, December 28, 2020. Current plans call for Mr. Alan Liby, Chairperson of the ORUD Board of Commissioners, to serve in the role as acting President & CEO until a permanent replacement is named.

Ms. Kristjansson came to ORUD a little over three years ago after a nationwide search. The majority of her career has been spent in the natural gas industry including but not limited to roles in Marketing, Brand Management, and Legislative Affairs. She has been an invaluable asset to the company and local community since her arrival. Under her leadership, ORUD launched a complete and successful re-branding campaign in late 2018. In the summer of 2019 she spearheaded the opening of a second office location for the District in Kingston, to better serve the customers of Roane County. Those combined efforts ultimately landed ORUD a national industry Marketing & Sales Award earlier this year. Her leadership contributed to strengthening the ties between ORUD and its community partners, as well as highlighting the community outreach efforts as part of the company’s core values. Additonally, Ms. Kristjansson served on the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time here in Oak Ridge.  The people in this community have been so welcoming and clearly love their city.  The team at ORUD is second to none and I know that they will continue to be the very best at what they do for years to come.”

