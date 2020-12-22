Franklin “Frankie” Adelbert Novotny III, Oak Ridge

Franklin “Frankie” Adelbert Novotny, III age 28 of Oak Ridge, TN passed away on December 10, 2020.

He was a young man who enjoyed music and loved to sing. He was loved by his family and will be missed by all who knew him.

He leaves behind his mother, Jennifer Novotny and father, Franklin Novotny, Jr.;

Son, Nathaniel Scandlyn;

Brothers and sisters, Tuboris Larkin, Savoun, Givon, Italia, and Jemica Novotny;

And many other family members and friends.

“We will forever miss Franklin. Now that you have your wings, fly high! Rest in peace until we meet again……”.

Cremation was chosen by the family with no services to be held at this time.

