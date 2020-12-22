Glenna Ruth McCoy, Lake City

Glenna Ruth McCoy, better known as “Crickett”, 75, of Beech Grove Community in Lake City, passed away December 19, 2020 with her family by her side. She was such a fighter and loving mother, but now she is resting peacefully. She was a member of Laurel Branch Baptist Church in Briceville.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Jake McCoy, and brother Cleve Phillips and wife Alma.

Crickett is survived by:

Son JP McCoy and wife Shauna

Daughter Frances Dison and husband Lynn

Daughter Cissy Freytag

Brother Kenneth Phillips and wife Anna

Sister Ann Moore

Sister Donna Brock

Grandsons Aaron McCoy and wife Savannah

Blake McCoy and wife Jodi

Tyler Dison and wife Rebecca

Brandon Dison

Dustin Lowe

Randy Freytag

Great Grandchildren Hunter, Hudson, Rhett, Oliver, Gigi, and Madeline

At the request of the family, services will be held privately.

