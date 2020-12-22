Beverly Ann Miles Terry, Rockwood

Beverly Ann Miles Terry, age 55 of Rockwood, passed away on Saturday, December 19th, 2020 at the Ft Loudon Medical Center in Loudon, TN. She was born on November 9th, 1965 in Dayton, TN. She was a loving mother.

She is preceded in death by her parents: James Miles and Patricia White Miles; and her grandparents: Charles Miles and Claudia Miles.

She is survived by:

Daughter: Brittany Terry of Orlando, FL

Son: Noah McCarroll of Rockwood, TN

Longtime companion: Steve McCarroll of Rockwood, TN

Uncle: Harvey Miles of Rockwood, TN

Brother: David Miles (Heather) of Harriman, TN

And several other family members and friends

Cremation arrangements have been made and a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Beverly Ann Miles.

