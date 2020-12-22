Raymond A. Padgett Jr, 89

Raymond A. Padgett Jr. went home to Jesus on December 20, 2020 at age 89. Ray was born on September 5, 1931. Raymond met his wife, Marie Overton, at First Baptist Church Kingston. His Mother introduced them ater an evening worship service and he walked Marie home. They were married February 9, 1952 and went on to have three daughters. After being stationed in Oceana, VA with the United States Navy, they returned to Kingston so he could begin his 35-year career with Oak Ridge National

Laboratory.

After his retirement, he managed apartment rentals and was locally known handyman to anyone he could help. He and Marie enjoyed gardening and canning the rewards of his efforts each year. He loved southern gospel music, was a longtime bass singer in the choir and loved his family well. His unwavering faith in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior was demonstrated throughout his life as he served God and others.

Ray joins his parents, Raymond Sr and Florine in heaven.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years Marie, his sisters, Mimi Allison and Gwen Grindstaff (Earl), daughters, Linda Thurman (Rick), Lisa Adams (Jack), and LeAnn Qualls (Louis) and his grandchildren, Rachel Glover (Phillip), Victoria Mershon (Taylor), Logan Qualls and Landon Qualls, and four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He

treasured his family and extended family members.

The family will have a Graveside Service at a later date.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Padgett Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

