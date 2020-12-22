David C Skaggs, Clinton

David C Skaggs passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 from multiple illnesses. He was a past youth director at Lake City Methodist Church. He was a proud camp counselor at Camp Pinnacle in Hendersonville N. C. David was a disabled veteran from the navy.

David was a loving father to son Brandon Skaggs and to his daughter Heather Skaggs Cook. He was a devoted grandfather to Peyton, Keagan, Hunter, and Samuel Skaggs. He also leaves behind his loving fiancé, Cindy Wilson.

He also leaves behind his sister Donna Skaggs McConahy in Georgia.

He is preceded in death by his father Clinton David Skaggs, mother Lorena Smith Skaggs and brother Todd Christopher Skaggs.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

