Faye A. Zorsch, Sunbright

Mrs. Faye A. Zorsch, age 99 of Sunbright, passed away Sunday, December 20, 2020 at Life Care Center of Morgan County. She was born April 18, 1921 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan to the late Guy and Clara Miller Briggs. Faye was an accountant having achieved the honor of being an Enrolled Agent – licensed to practice before the IRS. After retirement, she opened her own accounting office and retired for the second time at the age of 89. Faye enjoyed traveling, a favorite trip was to attend the Stratford Shakespeare Festival in Stratford, Ontario.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Gerald Zorsch.

One daughter: Carol Gail Carl.

And one great granddaughter: Julie Carl.

She is survived one son and daughter-in-law: Gerald and Jody Zorsch of Sunbright.

One daughter: Bonnie Stevens of Prescott, MI.

Seven grandchildren, and several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Senior Dog Lodge $ Animal Rescue, 997 Mill

Creek Road, Sunbright, TN 37872

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve family of Mrs. Faye A. Zorsch.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

