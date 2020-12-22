Third Person Arrested in the Death of Rockwood Man

Roane County authorities took a third suspect into custody in connection with the death of Robert Quinten McCullough. His body was recently discovered in an abandoned mobile home in the Oakdale area of Morgan County. Authorities say McCullough had been beaten and his hands and feet bound with ropes and zip ties
Officers arrested 40-year-old Nicholas Ryan Holloway of Rockwood last Friday for especially aggravated kidnapping. His bond was initially set at $250,000 bond and Holloway is scheduled to make his first court appearance January 12, 2021
Authorities say 36-year-old Joshua Keith Aikens of Rockwood and 40-year-old Shane Douglas Parks of Harriman already face the same charge in connection with the incident.
The case remains under an investigation with more charges possible.
|Race
|W
|Sex
|M
|Eye Color
|BRO
|Hair Color
|BLK
|Weight
|183
|Height
|5 08
|Admit Date
|12-18-2020
|Admit Time
|3:09 PM
|Confining Agency
|Roane
|Charge
|Offense Date
|Court Type
|Court Date
|Bond
|Bond Type
|Charging Agency
|Arresting Agency
|Especially Aggravated Kidnapping
|12-18-2020
|01-12-2021
|$250,000.00
|Appearance Bond
|Roane
|ROANE – TN0730000