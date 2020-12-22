Griffis Chosen to Fill the Seat of the Late Wiley Brackett in Kingston

Jeff Griffis was selected by the Kingston City Council in Monday night’s special called session to fill the vacancy on Council left by the passing of former council member Wiley Brackett. Griffis was a good friend of the Brackett family and attended the same church in Kingston. This will be his first time in a city government position for him. Griffis will fill the position until the next election in 2 years.

Griffis was selected out of 7 candidates who were interviewed last week by Mayor Tim Neal and the Kingston City Council via a Zoom interview.

