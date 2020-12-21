Barbara Faye Williams, Rockwood

Mrs. Barbara Faye Williams, age 82 of Rockwood, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. She was born on September 9th, 1938 in Rockwood. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and her pride and joy were her grandbabies. She was raised in the Eureka community of Rockwood and spent her last 31 years in the Westel/Ozone/Dogwood community of Rockwood.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Herbert L Williams; Parents: Arthur Miles & Della Graves Miles; and sister: Ruth Ann. She is survived by:

Daughters: Sherry Gile (Dan)

Tina Hamlin (Kenneth)

Kim Wallace

Grandsons: Ryan Wallace (Megan), Aaron Wallace (Toby Jo)

Great Grandchildren: Lane Avery Wallace, Wyatt Everett Wallace, Ryan Alexander Wallace II and one great granddaughter, Whitley Dean Wallace, on the way

3 sisters

And several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 22nd, 2020 from 7:00-9:00 pm ET in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral Service will follow at 9:00 pm ET with Dr. Rocky Churchwell officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow on Wednesday, December 23rd, 2020 at 12:00 pm ET in the Millstone Mountain Cemetery in Rockwood.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Barbara Faye Williams.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

