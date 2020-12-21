Jim O’Kain, Powell

Jim O’Kain, age 84, of Powell, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, December 18, 2020. Jim, commonly known as “Pappy” was a faithful member of Trinity Baptist Church and the Morning Star Sunday School class.

Pappy’s life was devoted to being a godly role-model and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a long-time Ham Radio Operator (KC4ET), an avid golfer, and enjoyed watching UT sports.

He was preceded in death by his wife Sybil; son Paul, parents Grady and Katherine O’Kain; sister Mae Gill; brothers Grady Jr. and Bill O’Kain.

He is survived by his son Joe (Joy) O’Kain; daughter Roni (Larry) Stubbs; grandchildren Cari (Jamie) Fielden, Lori (Jason) Chandler, Andi (Steven) Harper, Jake (Laken) Stubbs, Darrell (Ginny) O’Kain, Luke (Jessica) Stubbs, Caleb (Andrea) Stubbs, Robin (Blake) Poole, Katie (Jason) Currie, and Rachel (Kris) Ellis; sister-in-law Ruby O’Kain; brothers Doyle (Linda) O’Kain of Huntsville, AL, David (Mary Kate) O’Kain; dear companion Robin Jameson; 50 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and many friends.

Family and friends will meet on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Anderson Memorial Gardens for a graveside service with Rev. David Stooksbury officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cross Ministries, PO Box 7344, Knoxville, TN 37921.

Weatherford Mortuary is handling the services. An online guestbook can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.

