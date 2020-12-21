Billy Shoffner, Heiskell

Billy Shoffner, age 32 of Heiskell passed away at his residence on Sunday, December 20, 2020. Billy was born January 25, 1988 in Knoxville, Tennessee and was a Heavy Equipment Operator with Smith Built Sites Construction.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Papaw Buck, Velma Cofer, Bill Cofer, Sondra Adkins; brother, Brandon Eugene Shoffner; sister, Miranda Jade Shoffner; a niece and a nepew.

He is survived by his parents, Kelly and Tammi Shoffner; sister, Drema Shoffner; his 3 daugthers, Kyleigh Mae, Khloe Beth, and Kami Shay who were the love of his life; niece, Serenity Hope; close friend, Josh Hannithan, several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Friends and family can call or come by Holley Gamble Funeral Home between the hours of 12:00-4:00 pm, Saturday, December 26, 2020. His graveside will be 3:00 pm, Sunday at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev Garvin Walls officiating.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

