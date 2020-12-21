Annetta Faye Wright Stults, Kingston

Annetta Faye Wright Stults, age 82 of Kingston, passed away on December 19, 2020 at Jamestowne Assisted Living Facility. Annetta was a member of Midtown Valley United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. Ruble Wright, brother Ernie Wright Sr, her beloved husband of 53 years, James (Jim) Stults and daughter Teresa (Kandy) Stults Colburn.

Survivors include: Brothers-in-law; Joe Stults and Bill (Sally) Stults, sisters-in-law; Jane (Joe) Whitson and Joann Stults, nephews; Ernie (Peggy) Wright Jr., Barry Wright, Rodney Stults, Kevin Stults, Wade Stults, Sean Stults and Jason Payne, nieces; Deborah (Mike) Shriner, Stephanie (David) Ungate and Gena (Jody) Moore. Annetta had a host of cousins, great and great-great nieces and nephews. She will be especially missed by niece Gena and Her son Jacob Moore, who she thought of as a grandson.

Due to an increase in COVID 19 in our area the family has decided not to have a memorial service at this time. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Stults Family.

