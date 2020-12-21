Patsy Stair Lomeli, Clinton

Patsy Stair Lomeli, age 85, of Clinton, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at her home. She was born on February 6, 1935 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late John and Bertha Sharp Fraker. Patsy spent her entire working career in the Anderson County Courthouse., working in the Offices of the County Clerk, Register of Deeds, County Mayor and Trustee. She was Deputy Trustee for 17 years and in 1974 was elected as Trustee. She served for eight consecutive terms from 1974 to 2006. In her first year as Trustee, she was elected to the Board of Directors of the State Trustee Association; she was the first woman elected as President of the County Officials Association of Tennessee (COAT). She also served on the Board of Directors of County Officials Associations of Tennessee (COAT); was name and voted Outstanding Trustee and Trustee of the Year several times; and elected President of the International Association of Clerks, Recorders, Elected Officials and Treasurers (IACREOT). She served on the Board of Directors of Big Brother/Big Sisters and American Red Cross. She was a member and officer of the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce, as well as the Civitan Club, Rotary Club, Anderson County-Oak Ridge Republican Party, and a Golden Member of Zion Baptist Church. Patsy was inducted into the Anderson County Hall of Fame in 2011.

In addition to her parents, Patsy is preceded in death by, Husband Alfred Lomeli, her children’s father, Denver Stair; Brothers, Kyle Fraker and wife IvaDean, Kenneth Fraker and wife Hazel; special cousin, Marie Turner.

Patsy is survived by, Children, John Stair and wife Sandy, Gwenda Ford and husband Kenny; step-children, Gisele Davis and husband Bruce, Sister Celine Lomeli, Chuck Lomeli, Rhonda Hammons and husband Bob, Jeffery Lomeli and Lawrence Lomeli and wife Lisa; grandchildren, Jonathan D. Pyatt and wife Manda, Katie Davis and husband Donny, Holly Stair Webb and husband Jeremy and John Stair Jr. and wife Laurel, Randy Ford, Brian Ford and wife Anne; great-grandchildren, Tori and Tyler Pyatt, Riley and Hadley Webb, Cody and Dylan Davis, Zavie, Zayden, Zander Ford, Ellie and Glen Murrell; special cousin, JT Sharp; Special friend, Betty Brooks and loving caregiver, Emilee Runkles. A host of other family and friends.

Family and friends may call at convenience on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 from 11:00-2:00PM at the First Baptist Church in Clinton. The funeral service will start at 2:00PM with Rev. Glen Gamble Officiating. Family and friends will travel to Zion Baptist Church Cemetery for Patsy’s burial following the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers family ask that donations be made to Zion Baptist Church Cemetery Fund 2170 Clinton Hwy, Powell, TN 37849 or Pat Summitt Foundation 520 W. Summitt Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

