Marvell Webber, 91

Marvell Webber, loving mother of 5 children, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at age 91. Marvell was born October 3 rd 1929 in Lafollette, Tennessee to the late Edward and Maude Richard Wheeler. She retired from the Fort Sanders Medical Center with 23 years of service. Marvell was a member of the First Wesleyan Church in Clinton, where she loved to sing. She married Curtis Delbert Webber; they raised two sons and three daughters. Marvell loved being outside and working in her flowers.

In addition to her parents, Marvell is preceded in death by her, husband Curtis Webber, Sister, Virginia Wright, brother, JD Wheeler; sons-in-law, Duane Rhyne & Terry Bass and grandson, Chad Rhyne. She is survived by 5 children, Gary Webber and wife Rebecca, Perry Webber and wife Annette, Carole Rhyne, Lisa Osterhout and husband Steve and Angie Bass; 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may call at their convenience on Monday, December 22, 2020 from 12noon-4:00PM. Marvell’s graveside will be held at Woodhaven Memorial Garden with Rev. Sam Condon and Rev. David Speas officiating. www.holleygamble.com

