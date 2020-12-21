Norma Jean Patterson, Midway

Norma Jean Patterson​, age 81 of the Midway Community, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 17, 2020.

Norma loved all things Dolly Parton, including Dollywood. She loved the Vols, but especially the Lady Vols. She was a wonderful mother and grandma. She never missed any of her family’s sporting events and was always the biggest fan. She retired from ORAU in 2014.

She was preceded in death by her parents Inmon and Mattie McPeters, brother Roy McPeters, sisters Fee Hendrix and Opal McKinney, granddaughter Taylor Lankford, and son-in-law Michael J. Bonfini.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years Jerry Patterson, son Terry Patterson (Cindy), daughters Rhonda Bonfini and Marilyn Rich (Dami). She is also survived by grandchildren Ashley Demerchant (Aaron), Alex Rich (Olivia), Rachel Conaty (Michael), Michael Bonfini, and Nick Bonfini (Blair). She has four great-grandchildren Kylie, Jameson, Harper, and Michael. She is also survived by brothers Dick McPeters (Jane) and David McPeters; Her surviving sisters include Evelyn Irving (Jim), Carolyn Russell (George), Marion Byrge, Judy Anderson (Lamar), Reta Moore (Ken), and Donna Crisp. Sisters-in-law Sue Kelly and Freda Ramey along with several nieces,

nephews and cousins.

Graveside Service 12:00 noon Monday, December 21, 2020 at Midway Church of God Cemetery with Dr. Tommy Patterson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to The Pat Summit Foundation.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Patterson Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

