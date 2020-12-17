Roane State implements remote week following winter break to reduce spread of COVID-19

Roane State has announced that it will temporarily move to remote operations following winter break as part of the college’s efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Between January 4 and January 8, 2021, RSCC campuses will be accessible only to essential personnel. During this time, students and employees will still be served via email and phone as well as through virtual communication tools such as Zoom video conferencing.

“We have advised students, faculty and staff to consider the latest CDC recommendations when making holiday plans this year,” Roane State President Dr. Chris Whaley explained. “This brief remote work period is an additional step we can take to keep our campus community healthy while still assisting students ahead of the spring semester.”

Spring classes at Roane State are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. Roane State campus check-ins are set to resume on Monday, January 11, 2021.

As a reminder, anyone who comes to campus must wear a face covering and complete an online wellness screening each day of their visit. For the latest information on the college’s pandemic response, visit roanestate.edu/coronavirus.

Anyone who needs assistance during the college’s remote operation period can call the main RSCC phone line at (865) 354-3000 and be connected to the appropriate department. Please be patient as we expect call volume to be high during this time. All messages will be returned.

Questions and requests can also be directed to [email protected].

