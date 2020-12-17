Alice Louise Wright McNelly, Rockwood

Alice Louise Wright McNelly, age 72 of Rockwood, was born on September 9th, 1948 and passed away on Monday, December 14th, 2020. She was a graduate of Tennessee Tech and later received her master’s degree from the University of Tennessee. She was a schoolteacher, quality specialist, and training specialist. She grew up in Rockwood and was a member of the Rockwood United Methodist Church serving as the choir director for a number of years. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother (TyTy). She suffered from Fibromyalgia for years and was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in the last four years of her life. She was a cancer survivor.

She is preceded in death by her father: R.O. Wright; Mother: Katherine Wright; and stepmother: Emma Hinds Wright. She is survived by:

Husband of 53 years: Larry McNelly

Son: Jay McNelly (Pam)

Daughter: Anne Bell (Charles)

Brother: Ken Wright (Connie)

Grandchildren: Shelby, Arizona, Brandon, Charlie, Rheagan, Alena, and Dillan

Nieces: Natalie Shew, Rebecca Hester

Nephew: Andy Tolley

The family will receive friends on Friday, December 18th, 2020 from 11:00 am till 1:00 pm at the Rockwood United Methodist Church, located at 801 N Kingston, Ave in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Rev. Sam Reese officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Rockwood United Methodist Church at 801 N Kingston Ave Rockwood, TN 37854.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Alice Louise Wright McNelly.

