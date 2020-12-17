Franklin Denny Wheeler, Oak Ridge

Franklin Denny Wheeler, age 74 of Oak Ridge, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

He was born May 22, 1946 in Andersonville, TN, the son of Joseph General Wheeler and Alma Genette Bailey Wheeler. He served with the US Army from December 20, 1965 to September 26, 1967.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Jo Ann Wheeler and daughter Debi Farley.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 53 years, Kaye Wheeler; sons, Robert Whitaker and Richard Whitaker, both of Oak Ridge daughter, Kathi Wright and husband Randy of Belton, TX; brothers, Tom Wheeler and wife Helen of Birmingham, AL and Jerry Wheeler of Oak Ridge; sister, Jeannie Russell of Maryville; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and lots of nieces and nephews.

In keeping with his wishes, he will be cremated and all services will be private. The family asks that any memorials in his memory be made to the donor’s favorite charity.

Weatherford Mortuary is handling the arrangements. An online guestbook can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.

