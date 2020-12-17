Sandra Lee McCown Hannah, Oak Ridge

Sandra Lee McCown Hannah, 73, of Oak Ridge, passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at the Methodist Medical Center.

She was born November 19, 1947 in Sevierville, TN, daughter of Carl Edwin McCown and Lorraine Louise Raposa McCown. She was a 1966 graduate of Oak Ridge High School and an avid fan of the Oak Ridge Wildcats, the TN Vols and the TN Titans. Mrs. Hannah worked for many years as a Pharmacy Technician with Overton’s Pharmacy. She was a long-time member of Royce Baptist Church, where she was an active member of the “Young at Heart” group and loved serving in the children’s ministry. Her passion was her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Howard H. Hannah.

She is survived by daughters, Lisa Hannah Jackson and husband Bryan and Tonya Hannah, all of Oak Ridge; sisters, Judy McCown Russell of Oak Ridge and Linda McCown Phillips and husband Gene of Oliver Springs; grandchildren, Hope Nicole Harbin of Oak Ridge, Dustin Jackson of Cookeville and Jordan Hannah and Bobby Gee Jr, both of Oak Ridge; Great-grandchildren, Zachary Jackson and Silas Harbin; Bobby Gee Sr., the father of grandsons, Jordan Hannah and Bobby Gee Jr.; several life-long friends and a host nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to her nurse at Methodist Medical Center, Jackie Rowe who took excellent care of her.

Family and friends will meet for a graveside service on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Oak Ridge Memorial Park at 2:30pm. Rev. Kenny Rains and Rev. Mike Harbin will officiate. Memorials can be made to Royce Baptist Church or to the American Cancer Association.

Weatherford Mortuary is handling the arrangements. An online guestbook can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.

