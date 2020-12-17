R. J. Robinette, Clinton

R. J. Robinette, age 71 of Clinton, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at his home. He was born in Fort Meade, Maryland and served in the US Army as a Captain of an armored tank unit. After leaving the Army he settled in Oak Ridge and began working as an engineer, eventually forming his own company. After retirement, he enjoyed gardening, flying, genealogy, and a diverse set of many interests.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie Valencia Robinette and James Wilson Robinette.

R. J. is survived by wife Betty of 40 years; his sons, James Harold Robinette and Wade Hampton Robinette; two grandchildren, Brody Robinette and Alec Robinette; his sister, Barbara (James) Heath; brother, Glenn Robinette; and a brother-in-law John (Diane) Kaminski. He also leaves behind many friends and colleagues from his years working in Oak Ridge and his affiliation with the Oliver Springs Airport.

He also shared his time with his rescue dogs Sam and Lady and his rescue horses Clark Kent and Scarlette. He enjoyed life and we enjoyed sharing it with him.

In keeping with his wishes, R. J. was cremated and there are no services planned.

Should you want to remember him in some way, please donate to a charity of your choice or plant a tree or flowers in his memory.

Weatherford Mortuary is handling the arrangements.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.

