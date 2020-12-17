Brandon Lawrence Taylor, 36

Brandon Lawrence Taylor went home to be with the Lord on December 11, 2020. Brandon was born October 30, 1984 to parents, William E. (Billy) Taylor and Betty Joiner Taylor.

Brandon will always be remembered as a big hearted, sweet, young man who loved his son and family with all his heart. Brandon loved to laugh, and had the best sense of humor with an irresistible contagious laugh. He loved to fish, golf, play cards and spend time with his family and friends.

Even though Brandon lived a relatively short life, he felt blessed to have such a loving family and many precious friends whom he loved with all his heart, body and soul.

Brandon is survived by beloved son Waylon Taylor, father William E. (Billy) Taylor, sister Kristi Watkins and husband Brennen, grandmother Edna Taylor. Uncle Scot Taylor, aunt, Janet Taylor Elliott, Aunt Judy Bazyn husband Lee, and uncle Gene Joiner. Nephew Carson Watkins, niece Emily Watkins, close friends and cousins Barbara Washington and Jeremiah Taylor, Rebecca Pyle, mother of his son and Madeline Gribble, Waylon’s sister along with many cousins and close friends.

Brandon is preceded in death by his mother, Betty Joiner Taylor, grandparents, William L. Taylor, Al and Leila Joiner, aunts, Carolyn Joiner Whitaker, Judy Stephens, and uncle Jimmy Joiner.

“Jesus said, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live: And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die. “ John 11:25, 26.

There will be no services at this time, a memorial for Brandon will be held at a later time.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

