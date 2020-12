A Roane County convicted sex offender was arrested yesterday afternoon by Rockwood police. Jason Wayne Easter, age 44, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender and was processed into the jail in Kingston. Easter, who is classified as violent against children, was ordered onto the registry after his conviction in 2002 for criminal attempt to commit rape of a child and incest.

Race W Sex M Eye Color BLU Hair Color BLN Weight 195 Height 5 08 Admit Date 12-16-2020 Admit Time 2:32 PM Confining Agency Roane

Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency Failure To Register As Sex Offender 12-16-2020 General Sessions Stevens 05-11-2021 Other Roane ROCKWOOD – TN0730400

