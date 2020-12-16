Beverly Cochran, Oliver Springs

Beverly Cochran, age 76, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2020 at Diversicare of Oak Ridge. She was born on April 16, 1944 in Oak Ridge Tennessee. She lived in Oliver Springs for most of her life and graduated from high school there. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends as much as she could, Beverly proudly served stateside in the army as a switchboard operator during the Vietnam era. Beverly was a member of Orchard View Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband Francis Cochran, parents, Clarence and Evelyn Wilson, brother Neil Wilson, and a sister-in-law Theresa Wilson.

She is survived by her loving family and many special friends.

In keeping with Beverly’s wishes, she was cremated. There will be no service but the family hopes to have a celebration of life at a later date. The family offers a special thanks to Amedisys Home Healthcare, Davita dialysis in Clinton, Dr. Ashutosh Singh and Diversicare of Oak Ridge.

