Max Dallas Rector, Rockwood

Mr. Max Dallas Rector, age 75 of Rockwood, TN passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Roane Medical Center. He was an auto mechanic and ran his own shop for numerous years. He was a tremendous man and a real friend and gentleman to everyone he met. He always put everyone else before himself and he will be truly missed. He is preceded in death by his parents: Claude and Berdie Rector.

He is survived by:

Brother: Claude R. Rector of Decatur, AL

Cremation arrangements have been completed by the family. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Max Dallas Rector.

