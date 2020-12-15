Roane County to Hire an Additional Codes Enforcement Officer

The Building and Codes Department for Roane County will get a little

more help following last night’s County Commission meeting held at The Harriman High School Auditorium. The Commission adopted a resolution to hire one additional building inspector to help the codes department to be able to do timely inspections in a somewhat shorthanded staff at times.

The addition of the extra employee will not effect the present budget but with an estimated $325,000.00 of revenue taken in each year from that department the position is affordable and will pay for itself, according to statements made at last night’s meeting .



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

