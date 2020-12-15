ROANE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT CAPTAIN FIRED

Roane County Sheriff’s Department Captain B.J. Walker has been fired during a TBI investigation. Walker reportedly bought and had in his possession a Polaris RZR that was stolen. No further information regarding the incident was released as the case remains active. Walker served the sheriff’s office since late 2008. Sheriff Jack Stockton in the letter informing Walker he was being fired stated in part “Your termination is a result of the investigation that was performed by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation,” Sheriff Jack Stockton wrote in a letter to Walker. “It was determined that you purchased and had in your possession at one time a Polaris RZR that was stolen. You have violated several policies.”
Tags Captain BJ Walker Jack Stockton Polaris RZR Possession Roane County Sheriff's Department stolen
