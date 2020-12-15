Body found at Caney Creek Boat ramp near Joiner Hollow taken for autopsy

According to Roane Sheriff Jack Stockton, the body of a man was found in his car at the small Caney Creek Boat ramp access area near Joiner Hollow Road this morning. The sheriff stated that the body has been taken for an autopsy, after being discovered there by his girlfriend. Law Enforcement
arrived at the location just after 10 am today and began their investigation. All we know at this time according to Sheriff Jack Stockton, the person was a black male, no age given, and the cause of death hasn’t been confirmed but he did say there was blood on his hair. The rescue squad was at the scene around 1pm today and took the body to The UT Forensic Center in Knoxville.

More on this as it is released to us here at BBB TV-12

