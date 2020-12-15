Julia A. Risden, Clinton

Julia A. Risden, age 52 of Clinton, TN, passed away on December 2, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was a true woman of God and a member of Second Baptist Church of Clinton. Julia had a zest for life and enjoyed scrapbooking, trips to the Dollar Tree and watching the Lady Vols. She will be greatly missed by the family she cherished.

Julia is preceded in death by her father, Harold Pedigo and brother, Charles. She is survived and will be greatly missed by her husband, Tim Risden; daughter, Lauren Risden; step-sons, Zachary Risden and Jacob Risden; step-grandson, Andrew Risden; mother, Geneva Pedigo; uncle, Leonard Cox; cousins, Randy Cox and Dustin Cox; best friend, Mary E. Sherwood; and numerous other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 19th from 2:00-4:00pm at Second Baptist Church in Clinton with a Memorial Service to follow. Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.jonesmortuaryllc.com.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

