Wesley Morgan Reed, Lenoir City

Wesley Morgan Reed, age 43 of Lenoir City, passed away on Friday, December 11th, 2020 at the UT Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. He was born on January 13th, 1977 in Naperville, Illinois. He was a skilled welder, and he loved to work with his hands. He was very creative. He loved working on old trucks with his father. He is preceded in death by his father, Marshall “Ed” Reed.

He is survived by:

Daughter: Alvina Phillips-Koga

Sons: Brennan Reed

Lincoln Reed

Grandchildren: Jayce Koga, Bella Koga, and Aleia Koga

Mother: Marilyn Reed

Brothers: Craig Reed

Rob Reed Clayton Reed

Fiancé: Amanda Gompf

Cremation arrangements have been made. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Wesley Morgan Reed.

