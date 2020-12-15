Wesley Morgan Reed, Lenoir City

Wesley Morgan Reed, age 43 of Lenoir City, passed away on Friday, December 11th, 2020 at the UT Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. He was born on January 13th, 1977 in Naperville, Illinois. He was a skilled welder, and he loved to work with his hands. He was very creative. He loved working on old trucks with his father. He is preceded in death by his father, Marshall “Ed” Reed.
He is survived by:
Daughter: Alvina Phillips-Koga
Sons: Brennan Reed
Lincoln Reed
Grandchildren: Jayce Koga, Bella Koga, and Aleia Koga
Mother: Marilyn Reed
Brothers: Craig Reed
Rob Reed
Clayton Reed
Fiancé: Amanda Gompf
Cremation arrangements have been made. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Wesley Morgan Reed.