Gary Rowland, Rockwood

Mr. Gary Rowland, 73 of Rockwood, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 at Fort Loudon Medical Center. Gary grow up on a dairy farm and loved it. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and baseball. Most of all he loved family, he was a loving father and grandfather.

He is preceded in death by son: Gary James.

Parents: Robert & Opal Rowland.

Brother: Glenn Rowland.

Two sisters: Gail Rowland and Ellen Rowland.

He is survived by his wife: Linda Wright.

Son: Robert Edward.

Brother: Gene Rowland

Sister Virginia Ann Glass.

Five grandchildren: Paige Ann Rowland, Emily Lynn Rowland, Jacob Edward Rowland, and Mikayla Lynn Rowland.

And many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Family and friends will meet at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Swan Pond Baptist Church Cemetery for graveside services.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Rowland family.

