Oliver Springs Cancels December 17th Town Council Meeting

The Oliver Springs Town Council meeting scheduled for Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 7pm, has been canceled.
The Town Council will not meet again this year, the next scheduled meeting is for January 7, 2021.
