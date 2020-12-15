Roane County School Board to Meet Tonight – Will Be Streamed Live on BBBTV12.com

The Roane County Board of Education will meet in a normal monthly meeting tonight at the Harriman High School Auditorium at 7pm. BBB Communications will once again be there and stream this meeting live on our website, our Facebook page www.facebook.com/bbbtv12, our YouTube Channel (www.youtube.com/bbbtv12) and on Twitter (www.twitter.com/BradJonesBBBTV).

As always, if you own a Roku, FireTV Stick, AppleTV streaming device, you can watch us right on your TV. Here are directions for the adding us on the Roku, directions are pretty similar on the other devices as well. (https://www.facebook.com/cameraman91569/videos/10158447236889310)

Here is the agenda for tonight’s meeting:

ROANE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION

(Meeting held at Harriman High School Auditorium)

December 15, 2020

REGULAR AGENDA

Call to Order

Pledge to the Flag

Roll Call

Adoption of Regular and Consent Agendas

Approval of Minutes from the November 19, 2020 Board Meeting

Recognition

James Brummett – Donation of Property for Oliver Springs High Building Project

Presentations

Dr. Keevin Woody – 2020-2021 Parent and Family Engagement Plan

Lance Duff – Roane County Schools Virtual Academy Update

Hearing of Delegations

Reports Director’s Report Business Manager’s Report Facilities Report Committee Reports Personnel & Benefits Committee – Minutes from the November 24, 2020 meeting filed. Chairman’s Report

Old Business

Recommendation from the Director – Policy Approval of Memorials Policy (New) # 1.809, 2nd Reading

Re-Evaluate Every Friday Remote Learning Day Options

New Busi XI. New Business

Recommendation from the Director Approval to surplus technology equipment to be recycled or disposed (Kingston Elem., Midway High, Ridge View Elem.) Approval of 2020-2021 Category Budget Transfers General Purpose School Fund (141) in 71300 Vocational Education Program Approval of 2020-2021 Budget Amendment Federal Projects Fund (142) Sub-Fund 931 CARES Act Approval of 2020-2021 Budget Amendment General Purpose School Fund (141), Centralized Cafeteria Fund (143), School Transportation Fund (144) and Education Capital Projects Fund (177)

XII. Comments

XIII. Adjournment

