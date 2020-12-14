Arrest made of second person after the death of Robert Quenton McCullough

The Roane County Sheriff’s Office made a second arrest in connection with the death of Robert Quenton McCullough. His decomposed body was discovered in an abandoned mobile home in the Oakdale area of Morgan County two weeks ago. Authorities say McCullough had been beaten and his hands and feet bound with ropes and zip ties.

Joshua Keith Aikens

Law enforcement took 36-year-old Joshua Keith Aikens of Rockwood into custody for especially aggravated kidnapping. He was taken to the jail in Kingston and initially placed under $100,000 bond. His first scheduled court appearance is tomorrow (December 15, 2020).

A second suspect Shane Parks remains in custody on a charge of especially aggravated kidnapping and three counts of child support violations and is currently being held on bonds totaling $100,000. Sheriff Stockton says that the death may have occurred inside Rockwood and then the body was taken

into Morgan County’s Pine Orchard community. Parks has not been officially charged in McCullough’s death, but that the investigation, which also includes the DA’s office, is continuing.

Josh Keith Aikens RaceW SexM Eye Color HAZ Hair Color BRO Weight140 Height 5 09 Admit Date12-12-2020 Admit Time9:54 PM Confining Agency Roane

Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency Especially Aggravated Kidnapping 12-12-2020 General Sessions Stevens 12-15-2020 $100,000.00 Appearance Bond Roane ROANE – TN0730000

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

