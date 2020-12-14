Sonny Little, Kingston

Mr. Sonny Little, age 82, of Kingston, Tennessee passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at his home. He was born on January 11, 1938 in Providence, Kentucky. Mr. Little was a member of Asbury Chapel United Methodist Church. He loved music and his dogs. Sonny was always joking and cutting up with his family and making them laugh. He was a hard worker and worked until 77 years of age to provide for his family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Rudell Nathaniel and Thelma Green Little; Dad, Cleadus Burklow; and Sister, Linda Burklow Appleby.

Survivors include:

Wife of 62 years: Doris Ann Hall Little of Kingston, TN

Daughter and Son-in-law: Bomba Little and Keith Easter of Rockwood, TN

Son: Kyle Dirk Little of Kingston, TN

Son and Daughter-in-law: Nathan Scott Little and Lisa Miles of Rockwood, TN

Sister and Brother-in-law: Suzanne and Carlos Allred of Boaz, AL

13 Grandchildren: Paige Easter Yarber, Erik and wife Ashley Easter, Bill Easter, Adrienne Little, Tori Terry, Beau Little, Peyton Little, Alanis Little, Gabe Little, Traizon Little, Graeson Little, Spencer Little and Nathan Scott Little II.

15 Great-Grandchildren: Ashlyn Easter, Khali Brown, Khalib Easter, Aaron Easter, Liam Easter, Abram Little, Aniston Little, Bentley Terry, Aria Terry, Eisley Terry, River Terry, Saoirse Terry, Shiloh Terry, Lavinia Harp, Harper Little and Violet Little.

2 Great-Great- Grandchildren: Jace Tipton and Khalyn Williams

A graveside service will be held at Emory Heights Cemetery on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 11:00am With Rev. Paul Johnston and Rev. Steve Parks Officiating. An online register is available at evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Sonny Little.

