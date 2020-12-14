Connie Susan Williams Reeverts, Clinton

Connie Susan Williams Reeverts, age 68, of Clinton, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Burtonwood, England on April 26, 1952 to the late Leonard and Edyth Cheeks Williams. She retired from the Anderson County School System after working in the central office for many years. She was the happiest when on a float in the water or with her dogs.

In addition to her parents, Connie is preceded in death by, her husband, Paul Reeverts.

Survived by:

Daughters……………… Lindy Reeverts
                                      Lexie Reeverts Scott and husband Christopher
Grandchildren………..Henri Scott and Isabella Scott
Special Friend………..Carolin Lefevers
Loving Caregiver…..Amanda Beffre

Per Susie’s request there will not be any services.

