Connie Susan Williams Reeverts, Clinton

Connie Susan Williams Reeverts, age 68, of Clinton, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Burtonwood, England on April 26, 1952 to the late Leonard and Edyth Cheeks Williams. She retired from the Anderson County School System after working in the central office for many years. She was the happiest when on a float in the water or with her dogs.

In addition to her parents, Connie is preceded in death by, her husband, Paul Reeverts.

Survived by:

Daughters……………… Lindy Reeverts

Lexie Reeverts Scott and husband Christopher

Grandchildren………..Henri Scott and Isabella Scott

Special Friend………..Carolin Lefevers

Loving Caregiver…..Amanda Beffre

Per Susie’s request there will not be any services.

www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

