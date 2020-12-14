Adrienne Mylane Hampton, Harriman

Adrienne Mylane Hampton, age 29, of Harriman, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020 at her home with her parents at her side. She attended Midtown Church of the Almighty God. Adrienne enjoyed listening to

music, and loved Mail polish & makeup, singing & cooking.

Preceded in death by her grandmother, Stella Scarborough; uncles, Eugene & Wayne Scarborough, David Wright; aunt, Carolyn Hampton.

SURVIVORS

Loving Parents Gene & Darlene Hampton of Harriman

Precious SonKaine Addyson Melton of Harriman

BrotherLuther Manning & wife, Angie

SistersSonya Shultz & husband, Chris of Harriman

Hollie Hurley & husband, Craig of Harriman

Brandy Hampton Justice of Harriman

Nikki Patterson of Rockwood

Tabatha Champlain & Devin of Rockwood

Nieces & NephewsSkylar Stanley, Lyric McCullough, Riley & Hayden Hurley,

Tyler Manning, Rebecca Hill & Ryan, McKensie Houston,

Bryson & Kylie Patterson

Several aunts, uncles and many friends

Best Friends Dylan Melton of Kingston

Dakota Matheson of Wartburg

Phil Filyah of Harriman

The family will have a drop-by visitation 1-3 pm, Monday, December 14, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston.

Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.com.

Fraker funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

