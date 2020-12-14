Willard Lafromboise, Lake City

Willard Lafromboise, age 83 of Lake City, TN passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Tennova North Medical Center in Powell, TN. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and puzzle books. Willard loved reading and watching western movies. He use to sing in the choir at St. Catherine Church and would sing “How Great Thou Art” in another language.



Willard is preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Esther Lafromboise; and wife, Betty Ruth Lafromboise.

Willard is survived by his son, Caeton Lafromboise and wife Christine of Clinton, TN, and Courtland Lafromboise; daughters, Carmen Seiber and husband Larry of Lake City, TN, and Christa Piechowski and Alan of Lake City, TN; sisters, Priscilla Bartel of S. Dakota, and Bonita “Bonnie” Munoz of N. Dakota; grandchildren, Lindsay, Talia, Emerald, Joseph, Tanner, Caleb, Courtney, and Cameron; 6 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Services for Willard will be announced at a later date by Jones Mortuary. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

