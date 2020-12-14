Courts Suspended Until Jan. 4, 2021 in Anderson County due to COVID-19

Brad Jones

This joint media release is intended to convey our unanimous agreement and to provide notice to the public at large and those involved in different capacities with the State and County courts within Anderson County. While the courts remain open to discharge any Constitutionally required function, after the close of business on Wednesday December 9th and until January 4th 2021, hearings and court appearances will be suspended unless urgency and important rights such as personal liberty dictate that an exception be specifically made.

As our Supreme Court has noted in its Orders on the subject of COVID 19, the operations of our courts are to serve the public and the rights of individuals coming before the courts. Our courts across the State of Tennessee have had to balance the need to provide an important public service with the public health consequences to the State and those coming before the courts during a public health crisis. Our Supreme Court has had to consider the nature of the COVID 19 pandemic and adjust court operations as community spread and other public health considerations have changed over time.

Our courts here in Anderson County are no different. The rate of infection in the community, protecting the capacity of our local health care systems, the potential spreading of the virus among the public as the result of court appearances, and the potential direct health consequences to all concerned that are appearing or working in our courts must be balanced against the need for court hearings.

Accordingly, and in light of all of these factors and others, we have jointly agreed to suspend in­court appearances and cases except for important emergency hearing exceptions or Constitutionally mandated processes such as the setting of bail and arraignment of those in custody until January 4, 2021 or further orders of our courts. Cases and matters currently scheduled prior to January 4, 2021 will be continued until after that time.

