City announces holiday closures and schedule changes

Brad Jones 8 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 91 Views

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Dec. 11, 2020) – All City of Oak Ridge administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, December 24 and Friday, December 25 in observance of Christmas.

Additional closures and adjustment to City services and facilities are listed below:

Household Trash and Recycling Collection:Pick-ups will run on a one-day delay during Christmas week
Waste Connections Convenience Center:Closed all day December 25
Civic Center: (incl. pool & Senior Center)Closed Dec. 19-Jan. 4
Oak Ridge Public Library:Closed Dec. 24-27 & Jan. 1, Closing at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31
Scarboro Community Center:Closed Dec. 19-Jan. 4
Centennial Golf Course:Closed Dec. 24-25

City of Oak Ridge offices will also be closed on Friday, January 1, 2021, for New Year’s Day.

Household trash and recycling pickup will occur as scheduled on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31, 2020) and New Year’s Day (Jan. 1, 2021). For questions, contact Waste Connections of Tennessee at (865) 482-3656 or visit www.WasteConnectionsTN.com.

You can still continue to make utility payments online at https://customerservice.oakridgetn.gov/ or by phone 24/7 by calling (833) 268-4341 (6-digit account number required). Customers are also welcomed to use the overnight drop box located in the parking lot at 200 S. Tulane Avenue or payments can be mailed to P.O. Box 1 Oak Ridge, TN 37831.

For more information, visit OakRidgeTN.gov or call the City Manager’s office at 865-425-3550.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

ARRESTS MADE IN MURDER OF AARON BROWN OF CUMBERLAND COUNTY

From our news partners at 1057news.com The Roane County Sheriff’s Department processed two individuals into …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: