ARRESTS MADE IN MURDER OF AARON BROWN OF CUMBERLAND COUNTY

From our news partners at 1057news.com

The Roane County Sheriff’s Department processed two individuals into the jail Thursday night. Casey Lee Ridenour, age 21, is charged with second degree murder and abuse of a corpse. He is being held on just over a half million dollar bond and is scheduled to make his first court appearance this Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

Samuel Lee Cook, age 33, was taken into the jail just 4 hours after Ridenour and also faces second degree murder and abuse of a corpse. His bond was also initially set at just over a half million dollars.

Details of the offenses will be released Monday by the court.

Brown’s body was pulled from the Emory River near Harriman last Wednesday.

