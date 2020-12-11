Linda Kay Lamb, Andersonville

Linda Kay Lamb, age 80 of Andersonville, Tennessee, formerly of Anderson, Indiana, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 at her residence. Linda was the matriarch of the family and was the glue that held everyone together. She was a disciplinarian, mediator, sweet, kind, polite, and thoughtful, but everyone knew when not to push her buttons. She was also humorous, witty, and crafty. Linda enjoyed camping, fishing, cooking, giraffes, snowmen, owls, flowers and gardening, soft fuzzy things, and her family.

Linda is preceded in death by her father and step mother, William Bernita Taylor, mother, Laura Wehner, brother, Marvin Taylor, and daughter Alysia Lamb.

Linda is survived by:

Husband Audrey R. Lamb “Buck”

Children Tim and Dreama Lamb

Lori and Troy Hinshaw Terry Darnell Regina and Joe Pagano Andrew and Barb Darnell

Sister in Law and Best Friend Sharon Taylor

Half Siblings Debbie Wehner

David and Deemia Wehner Danny and Kay Wehner

Grandchildren Lyndsay, Lijah, Aaron, Crystal, Ryan, Tiffany, Amber, and Jessica

Several Great Grandchildren

1 Great Great Grandchild

And a host of other loving family members and friends.

Visitation: 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Hatmaker Funeral HomeFuneral Service: 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 12, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Randy Norton officiating.A graveside service will be held following the funeral service at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City.

