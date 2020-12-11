Kenneth Terry, Rockwood

News Department 11 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 92 Views

Mr. Kenneth Terry, age 88 of Rockwood, TN passed away at his home on Thursday, December 10, 2020 with his wife and family by his side. He was a chemical operator at Martin-Marietta (Y-12) of Oak Ridge, TN for several years. Prior to that he was in Iceland in the Korean War and honorably discharged from the Army as a sergeant. He was also a member of Eagle Furnace Missionary Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Virgil and Ruth Terry; Son: Kenneth Wayne Terry; Great-grandsons: Kolby McElhaney and Kaleb Stooksbury.

He is survived by:

Wife: Billie Louise Terry

Daughters: Teresa Thomas and Cheryl Cook (Roland)

Grandchildren: Bryon McElhaney (DeeDee), Heath McElhaney, and Heather Terry

Multiple Great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

The family would like to say a special thanks to Dr. Bowman and Covenant Health Care.

The family will have a graveside service on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 10:00 am at Oak Grove Cemetery with Bobby Clark officiating.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Kenneth Terry.

About News Department

Check Also

William Christopher “Bill” Stout, Rockwood

Mr. William Christopher “Bill” Stout, age 69 of Rockwood, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: