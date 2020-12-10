Carl McGhee, Coalfield

News Department 6 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 246 Views

Carl McGhee, 89 of Coalfield, passed away at home, Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

He was a member and deacon at Petros Baptist Church. He loved music and working on things.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Brass and Margaret McGhee; brothers: Bailey, Ralph, Garlis, and Calep McGhee; sisters: Lissie Styles, Frances Kennedy, Delphia Kennedy, Nancy Cross Bertrice Sharp and Dora Byrge.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Esther McGhee; daughter, Sherry Daugherty; grandson, Stewart Daugherty and wife, Tamera; great granddaughter, Haley Daugherty; sisters-in-law: Hannah McGhee, Ethel McGhee, and Melvalene Tucker and a host of other family and friends.

Graveside services will be held Friday, December 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm with Reverend Jim West officiating. Interment will follow at Western Cemetery in Coalfield. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

We wish to thank all the Hospice staff who took care of him during his illness. An online guestbook is available at www.sharpfh.com

About News Department

Check Also

Coach Curtis Keith Henry, Coalfield (formerly of Scott County)

Curtis Keith Henry, age 54, of Coalfield, Tennessee (formerly of Scott County, TN), passed away …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: