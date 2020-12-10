William Christopher “Bill” Stout, Rockwood

Mr. William Christopher “Bill” Stout, age 69 of Rockwood, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at his home. He was born May 31, 1951 in Rockwood, Tennessee. Bill was a former Redraw Operator at DWK Scientific (Formerly Chase Industries). He was known around town as “Uncle Bill” and was an icon at Rocky Top Market and Meme’s Restaurant in Rockwood.

He was preceded in death by his parents,

Freeman Stout & Willie Viola White Stout; brother, Harold Stout; sister, Betty Jane McCullough; niece, Linda

Mayes; and cousins, Tim Stout, and Nancy Stout Anderson.

Survivors include:

Nephew:Larry Clifton of Rockwood, TN

Sister-in-law:Dot Stout of Rockwood, TN

Cousins:Renee Kittrell of Rockwood, TN

Alice Langley and Family of Oakdale, TN

Life-long Friend:Larry Elsea & Family of Rockwood, TN

And several other relatives and friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made. Private family interment will be held at a later date in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood, Tennessee.

THE FAMILY WOULD LIKE TO ADD THAT MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS MAY BE MADE TO THE NATIONAL KIDNEY FOUNDATION.

An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. William Christopher “Bill” Stout.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

