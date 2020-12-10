Benny Collins, Oakdale

Mr. Benny Collins, age 69, of Oakdale, passed away December 8, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. Benny enjoyed farming and loved spending time with his family and friends. He was also a member of the West Side Baptist Church in Oakdale.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Lee & Belle Collins.

Brother: Rolland Collins.

Sister: June Collins.

He is survived by his wife: Gail Collins.

Three sons and daughters-in-law: Greg & Susan Collins, Chad & Jennifer Collins, and Benny Jr & Rachel Collins.

Brother: Ed Collins.

Seven grandchildren: Dakota & wife Alyssa Moss, Zachary Collins, Kristen & husband Justin Hobbs, Taylor & husband Grant Cochran, Chloe Collins, Sadie Collins, and Benjamin Collins III.

Three great grandchildren.

And many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will have a graveside service on Friday December 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Pine Orchard Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Collins family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

