Zach Masters, Oakdale

Mr. Zach Masters, age 40 of Oakdale, passed away Monday, December 7, 2020 at Roane Medical Center in Harriman.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother: Rossie Williams. And one cousin: Phillip Poore.

He is survived by his parents: John and Joyce Masters.

His sister: Angela Masters.

Two nieces: Destiny Arwood and her husband Jay, and Connie Masters and her daughter

Raelynn.

One nephew: Michael Masters.

A special uncle and aunt: Charlie and Ronda.

Along with a loving extended family and a host friends and loved ones.

All services will be private.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Zach Masters.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

