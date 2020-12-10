Temporary Road Closure Planned for Parade this Saturday December 12

Lafayette Drive to be Closed

December 7, 2020 – A temporary road closure is planned for Lafayette Drive on Saturday, December 12 to allow for the “reverse” parade to take place.

The northbound lanes of Lafayette Drive will be closed to traffic beginning around 3:00 p.m. The southbound lanes and access roads will be closed to traffic beginning around 5:00 p.m. Both will remain closed to traffic until the parade ends at 8:00.

The “reverse” parade is sponsored by the Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce and the City of Oak Ridge.

