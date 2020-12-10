COVID Update from Roane County Executive

Brad Jones 7 hours ago Coronavirus, Featured, News Leave a comment 113 Views

Hello, this is Ron Woody, Roane County Executive, with a Wednesday afternoon 4:00 pm update. My last update was December 3rd. The December 3rd update explained somewhat the vaccination distribution, and I want to stress once again that the general public is not anticipated to have access to the vaccine until late Winter or early Spring.

The distribution is a phased approach prioritized for health care workers, first responders, and the most vulnerable population. These first two (2) vaccines are also two (2) doses. Thus, the positive vaccination impact we will not see until the second dose is taken which is anticipated to be mid-January. So, there is another month that we must continue to be diligent in social distancing, good health hygiene, and wear our facial coverings.

Here are some COVID-19 numbers.

For the first nine (9) days of December, we have averaged 42 positive cases per day. Our five (5) day average is 55.4 positive cases per day.

To put this in perspective, in August we averaged 10.3 positive cases per day.
 September- 8.87 cases per day
 October- 8.87 cases per day
 November- 32.63 cases per day

So, one should be able to see our concerns.

On December 3rd we had reported 31 deaths, and now on December 9th, we have 36 deaths.

Our positivity rate has ranged in the teens and twenties with today’s rate being 19.57%.

322 tests returned with 63 testing positive.

62% of the Roane County population has been tested which is 33,232.

Stay safe, and wear your face covering. Roane County has a mask mandate for a reason, and that is to protect each other.

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=314&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Froanegov%2Fvideos%2F747250779542993%2F&show_text=true&width=560

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Where does the proposed Motorsports Park project stand?

Here’s what’s happening at this week’s Oak Ridge Planning Commission Work Session OAK RIDGE, Tenn. …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2020, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: