COVID Update from Roane County Executive

Hello, this is Ron Woody, Roane County Executive, with a Wednesday afternoon 4:00 pm update. My last update was December 3rd. The December 3rd update explained somewhat the vaccination distribution, and I want to stress once again that the general public is not anticipated to have access to the vaccine until late Winter or early Spring.

The distribution is a phased approach prioritized for health care workers, first responders, and the most vulnerable population. These first two (2) vaccines are also two (2) doses. Thus, the positive vaccination impact we will not see until the second dose is taken which is anticipated to be mid-January. So, there is another month that we must continue to be diligent in social distancing, good health hygiene, and wear our facial coverings.

Here are some COVID-19 numbers.

For the first nine (9) days of December, we have averaged 42 positive cases per day. Our five (5) day average is 55.4 positive cases per day.

To put this in perspective, in August we averaged 10.3 positive cases per day.

 September- 8.87 cases per day

 October- 8.87 cases per day

 November- 32.63 cases per day

So, one should be able to see our concerns.

On December 3rd we had reported 31 deaths, and now on December 9th, we have 36 deaths.

Our positivity rate has ranged in the teens and twenties with today’s rate being 19.57%.

322 tests returned with 63 testing positive.

62% of the Roane County population has been tested which is 33,232.

Stay safe, and wear your face covering. Roane County has a mask mandate for a reason, and that is to protect each other.

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=314&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Froanegov%2Fvideos%2F747250779542993%2F&show_text=true&width=560

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

