Coach Keith Henry, Coalfield

Coach Keith Henry, age 54 of Coalfield, passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Jackson Funeral Services of Oliver Springs is serving the Henry Family.

